Mchain (MAR) Trading 112.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Mchain has a total market capitalization of $107,410.39 and $16.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mchain has traded up 112.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mchain alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005759 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006479 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 54.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 69,776,950 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.