Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.92.

UHS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $713,012,000 after purchasing an additional 148,342 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,033,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,615,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $483,124,000 after purchasing an additional 128,936 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,189,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $467,029,000 after acquiring an additional 185,912 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,066,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $409,017,000 after acquiring an additional 48,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.09. 468,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,530. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

