Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $488.23 Million

Brokerages expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report $488.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $481.20 million to $497.90 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $491.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.92. 464,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,755. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.23. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,130.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Synovus Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,589,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,202,000 after buying an additional 146,909 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 12.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 36,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 83,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

