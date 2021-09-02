$488.23 Million in Sales Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will announce sales of $488.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $481.20 million to $497.90 million. Synovus Financial reported sales of $491.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,928.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $42.92. The company had a trading volume of 464,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,755. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Earnings History and Estimates for Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

