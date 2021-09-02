Brokerages Set Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Target Price at $20.42

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.92.

LTHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Livent stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,524,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32. Livent has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $27.27.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Livent will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Livent by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

