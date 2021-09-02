Brokerages Set Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Target Price at $20.42

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.92.
LTHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Livent stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,524,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32. Livent has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $27.27.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Livent by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Livent
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
