Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing and operation of office properties in primary U.S. markets. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

Columbia Property Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.73. 329,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,717. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.35. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $19.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%. On average, analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

