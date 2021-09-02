River Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, raised their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

Shares of NYSE CB remained flat at $$183.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,673. The company has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.11.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total value of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,911 shares of company stock worth $9,960,781. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

