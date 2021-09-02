MVL (MVL) Price Reaches $0.0174 on Top Exchanges

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One MVL coin can currently be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. MVL has a market cap of $229.96 million and approximately $35.47 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MVL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00061189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00124506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.83 or 0.00811697 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00047747 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (MVL) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,197,063,633 coins. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MVLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.