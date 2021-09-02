River Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,417,000 after buying an additional 12,779,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,720,000 after purchasing an additional 589,802 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,831 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,343,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,402,000 after purchasing an additional 415,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.44. 5,304,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,622,110. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

