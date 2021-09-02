Lamden (TAU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $282,862.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Lamden has a market cap of $15.22 million and approximately $282,862.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 91.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00010729 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

