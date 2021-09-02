Otis S. Sawyer Sells 18,000 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Stock

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LZB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.86. 327,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.09. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $46.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.78.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $524.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.94 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 36.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

