Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Plans GBX 0.42 Dividend

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

EPIC stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 76.80 ($1.00). The stock had a trading volume of 1,820,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,081. The firm has a market cap of £162.30 million and a P/E ratio of -9.81. The company has a current ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88. Ediston Property Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 45.96 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 77 ($1.01). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 71.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 69.59.

In other news, insider Robin Archibald purchased 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £1,977.28 ($2,583.33). Also, insider William Hill purchased 13,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £9,980.56 ($13,039.67). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,549 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,724.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

