GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) versus MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Critical Contrast

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.3% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of GAN shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of MassRoots shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GAN and MassRoots’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $35.16 million 21.28 -$20.22 million ($0.41) -43.44 MassRoots $10,000.00 2,194.43 -$14.71 million N/A N/A

MassRoots has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GAN.

Volatility & Risk

GAN has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MassRoots has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GAN and MassRoots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -24.01% -10.87% -9.63% MassRoots N/A -207.62% 223,102.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GAN and MassRoots, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 1 3 0 2.75 MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A

GAN presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.79%. Given GAN’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe GAN is more favorable than MassRoots.

Summary

GAN beats MassRoots on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

