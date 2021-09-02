Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP Sells $1,829,363.90 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP Michael T. Bakas sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $1,829,363.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMRC stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.74. The stock had a trading volume of 405,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,606. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.90.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,748,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 70,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,452,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,271,000 after purchasing an additional 459,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,643,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

