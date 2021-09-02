Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Sells 31,487 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Alexander Chriss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of Intuit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total value of $1,137,435.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $3.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $559.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,407. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.37 and a 12 month high of $582.96. The company has a market capitalization of $152.97 billion, a PE ratio of 74.68, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $523.65 and its 200 day moving average is $453.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,527,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,066,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

