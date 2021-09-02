Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler Sells 30,000 Shares

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 30,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $2,707,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE SAFE traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.27. 92,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,503. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.35 and a 200 day moving average of $77.51.
Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. Analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Safehold by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Safehold by 79,971.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Safehold by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after buying an additional 234,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Safehold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAFE. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.01.
Safehold Company Profile
Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.
