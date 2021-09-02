Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler Sells 30,000 Shares

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 30,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $2,707,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SAFE traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.27. 92,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,503. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.35 and a 200 day moving average of $77.51.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. Analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Safehold by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Safehold by 79,971.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Safehold by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after buying an additional 234,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Safehold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAFE. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.01.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

