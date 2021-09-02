River Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $324,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 140.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 33,813 shares during the period.

IJJ stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.16. 178,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,339. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.04 and a 12 month high of $111.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.62.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

