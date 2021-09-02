Zacks: Brokerages Expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. TheStreet cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of AQN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.68. 1,494,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,413. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 219.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,818,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,030 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,165,000 after buying an additional 3,830,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,967 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29,999,900.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 58.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,377,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,876 shares in the last quarter. 42.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

