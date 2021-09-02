Short Interest in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Drops By 14.0%

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 180,700 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 210,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of INVO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.90. 10,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,641. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. The company has a market cap of $40.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -1.13. INVO Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 333.98% and a negative net margin of 690.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that INVO Bioscience will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on INVO Bioscience from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVO. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of INVO Bioscience by 52.0% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 950,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 325,125 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

