Short Interest in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Decreases By 14.3%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 29th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 754,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 20.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.12. The company had a trading volume of 400,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,787. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $29,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $58,591.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,617,472.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,566 shares of company stock valued at $506,987 in the last three months. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

