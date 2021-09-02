First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.51. First Horizon reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Horizon.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

FHN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,470,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Horizon by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,476,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,791,000 after acquiring an additional 98,919 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in First Horizon by 178.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,838,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,018,000 after acquiring an additional 664,811 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FHN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.95. 6,163,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,719,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.49. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Horizon (FHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.