Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $276.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMED shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

AMED stock traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.21. 288,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $174.05 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.45.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 243.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 38,887 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.7% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

