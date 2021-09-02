Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.71.

VSCO stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.07. The company had a trading volume of 866,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,672. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

