Project WITH Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (WIKEN)

Project WITH (CURRENCY:WIKEN) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Project WITH has a market capitalization of $7.98 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Project WITH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project WITH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Project WITH has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Project WITH (CRYPTO:WIKEN) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2019. Project WITH’s total supply is 1,057,786,429 coins and its circulating supply is 853,061,998 coins. Project WITH’s official Twitter account is @Project_WITH_ . The official website for Project WITH is projectwith.io . Project WITH’s official message board is medium.com/projectwith

According to CryptoCompare, “Project WITH is a platform that supports the career development of sports players by utilizing blockchain technology, provides clubs with the optimum window to scout players, and provides fans with the platform of interaction and sharing information that was previously unavailable. “

