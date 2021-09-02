The Sandbox 24 Hour Volume Hits $495.95 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 45.7% against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $892.15 million and $495.95 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00046483 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007543 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $607.80 or 0.01221686 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,439,937 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

