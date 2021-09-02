iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,827,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,406,771. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

