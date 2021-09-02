River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.14 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.4% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,007,673,000 after buying an additional 98,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,715,758,000 after buying an additional 230,261 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,192,004,000 after buying an additional 150,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,831,000 after buying an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $341.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,597,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,547. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $342.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $317.22 and its 200 day moving average is $291.02.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

