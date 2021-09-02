First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Down 15.9% in August

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the July 29th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 32,721 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 39,087 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter.

LEGR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.89. 47,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,784. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $44.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.69.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.