Short Interest in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Decreases By 15.4%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 486,400 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the July 29th total of 574,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,397,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $53.81. The stock had a trading volume of 733,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,752. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average of $53.30. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $54.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $744,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,018,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.0% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 28,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,825,000.

