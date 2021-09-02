Short Interest in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Drops By 16.5%

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the July 29th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JRS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 8.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after buying an additional 81,429 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,160. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $11.73.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

