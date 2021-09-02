Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Decreases Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.45.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,535 shares of company stock worth $5,201,698 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $4.83 on Thursday, reaching $244.03. 1,092,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,184. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $79.06 and a 1-year high of $248.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.79 and a 200-day moving average of $173.18. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

