Brokerages Set Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) PT at $55.06

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.06.

ALLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,209,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,983. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,669,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.72.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

