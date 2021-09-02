Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.39.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of RY stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,893. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $67.78 and a 1-year high of $106.40. The company has a market cap of $147.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.96.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 40.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

