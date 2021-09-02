Fluity (FLTY) Hits Market Cap of $1.82 Million

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Fluity has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $2,984.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fluity has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Fluity coin can now be purchased for $0.0657 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00064930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00133145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.27 or 0.00157572 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,721.97 or 0.07492735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003245 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,558.88 or 0.99767389 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.21 or 0.00797618 BTC.

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,764,638 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fluity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fluity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

