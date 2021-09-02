Bitcoin SV 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $335.80 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $180.04 or 0.00362449 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.39 billion and approximately $335.80 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,674.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $666.10 or 0.01340925 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.47 or 0.00417655 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00031641 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003001 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,831,802 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BSVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.