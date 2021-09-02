SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Down 17.1% in August

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the July 29th total of 213,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in SemiLEDs in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SemiLEDs by 18.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 40,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SemiLEDs stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $10.21. 787,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,483,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 million, a PE ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.09. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $31.44.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter.

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

