Ruffer LLP Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ruffer LLP lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 305,494 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $74,951,000 after acquiring an additional 147,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

DIS traded down $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $181.86. 6,483,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,654,881. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.77. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.46 billion, a PE ratio of 300.79, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

