Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $617,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE CB remained flat at $$183.02 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,673. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.11. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at $134,431,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,911 shares of company stock worth $9,960,781. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.