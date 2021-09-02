16,854 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Bought by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,731,000 after buying an additional 13,340,106 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after buying an additional 1,226,850 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 165.2% in the second quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 1,713,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,288 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,407,000 after acquiring an additional 763,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,916,000 after acquiring an additional 689,807 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,793. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $63.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average of $62.18.

