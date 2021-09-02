Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.130-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$342 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $338.20 million.Zuora also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$-0.020 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ZUO traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,174. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99. Zuora has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $18.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,735 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $266,755.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,790.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $205,892.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,682 shares of company stock worth $3,333,108 over the last three months. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zuora stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

