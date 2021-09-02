Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Reduces Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. cut its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,033 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73,942 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,737,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $12,043,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in People’s United Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 72,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of PBCT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,329,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,568. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBCT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.