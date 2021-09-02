Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Ayr Wellness to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 target price on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Monday.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

OTCMKTS:AYRWF traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $24.26. 150,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,708. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.20. Ayr Wellness has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $37.50.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27).

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.