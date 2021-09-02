Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the July 29th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 404.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 605.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NBB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.43. The stock had a trading volume of 53,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,376. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.