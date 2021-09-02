Analysts Anticipate Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to Post $0.99 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will announce earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Shares of CBSH stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $70.91. 384,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.13. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $83.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,391,000 after acquiring an additional 47,018 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

