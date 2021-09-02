Short Interest in High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Declines By 15.5%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the July 29th total of 133,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

PCF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 48,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,956. High Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%.

In other High Income Securities Fund news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 27,718 shares of High Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $274,131.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 73,596 shares of company stock worth $727,512 over the last ninety days. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winmill & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 305.0% in the second quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 51,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 27,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

