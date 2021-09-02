Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2021

Brokerages expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Hope Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOPE remained flat at $$13.65 during trading on Thursday. 504,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,501. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.64. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.