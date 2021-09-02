Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Hope Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOPE remained flat at $$13.65 during trading on Thursday. 504,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,501. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.64. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

