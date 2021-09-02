Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Invests $1.89 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,965 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000. Adobe makes up approximately 1.3% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $664.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,589. The company has a market capitalization of $316.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $669.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $620.96 and a 200-day moving average of $536.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

