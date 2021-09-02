Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Boosts Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the quarter. Beyond Meat comprises approximately 1.5% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,561 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth $48,756,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 100.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after purchasing an additional 153,432 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 2,366.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,000 after buying an additional 99,364 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $761,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,358. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.28 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.77. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.86 and a 12-month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.59.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

