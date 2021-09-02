iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,568,000 after acquiring an additional 86,197 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $13,392,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,013,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,491,000 after purchasing an additional 45,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,873,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.87. 478,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.95.

