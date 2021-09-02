Brokerages Set IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) PT at $104.17

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Shares of IGMS stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.86. 144,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of -1.27. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $133.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.44.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16). Equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $102,877.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,489 shares of company stock worth $266,092 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,156,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,041,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,986,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,241,000 after buying an additional 189,760 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 745,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,017,000 after acquiring an additional 314,710 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,775,000 after acquiring an additional 534,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.